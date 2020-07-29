Vimeo thumbnail not showing on PHP 7.0

Hello, everyone.

I developed a small plugin for a client who’s still on PHP 7.0 and the IT person is being difficult about upgrading to PHP 7.4 want to upgrade.

I have a small Vimeo script that reads out a supplied URL and then returns the parameters (video title, link and thumbnail). It’s not working on the live site, here is my snippet:

<?php // get fields $video_url = get_field('vimeo_url'); // example using ACF (works similar) $url_pieces = explode('/', $video_url); ?> <?php if( preg_match('/https:\/\/(www\.)*vimeo\.com\/.*/', $video_url) ) { ?> <?php // vimeo $id = $url_pieces[3]; $hash = unserialize( file_get_contents('http://vimeo.com/api/v2/video/' . $id . '.php') ); // this is for testing --- included dump below echo '<pre>'; var_dump($hash); echo '</pre>'; $thumbnail = $hash[0]['thumbnail_large']; ?> <div class="col-sm-3"> <a class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" href="<?php echo $video_url ?>" style="background-image:url('<?php echo $thumbnail; ?>');" data-lity > <p class="video-title"><?php the_title(); ?></p> </a> </div> <?php } ?>

And then this is an example of the var dump output generated by the var_dump in the snippet above: