Vimeo iFrame: End Time Parameter Possible?

I need to embed a Vimeo video but have been requested to force the video to stop playing at a specific end time. I’m finding myself searching for something that doesn’t seem to be controllable by a simple parameter like YouTube. I don’t want a loop or a playback. I just simply want to stop the player at a specific time point.

Hi there toad78,

have you not considered using the HTML video element?

This would give you full control of it’s behaviour.

Further reading:-

MDM - HTML video element events

coothead

Yeah. I’m going to have to resort to that with video files instead of being able to work with the embedded video iframe.