You can install new color schemes or even create your own.

But if you’ve never done this, chances are your old color scheme is still included as an available one. You can type

:colorscheme

then press space, then press TAB to show a list of installed schemes. Try them each.

One other reason I can think of for your scheme changing during an upgrade is maybe your vim now supports true color (24 bit color) and it didn’t before.

At any rate there’s a lot of flexibility in color schemes.

You can browse some at sites like

https://vimcolors.com/

or:

https://www.slant.co/topics/480/~best-vim-color-schemes

And then follow the links to install them