Viewport meta tags

There are mentions of converting programs but I have yet to find a program that can actually do it. At the moment, I am considering moving my sites to Wix, which allows you to create a desktop site and a mobile site at the same time. I know that there are probably many companies that do this but I already have a site with Wix with a mobile version of the site. Unless I can find a conversion program, I will copy my existing site into a new site on Wix and then tailor it it to my other needs. It is still going to take a lot of time but I do not see any other way to do it myself.