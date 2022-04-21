View the history of a page via JavaScript in MediaWiki

I wish to view the history-webpage of certain MediaWiki webpages without the conventional button to do so (I’ve disabled that button in my website for aesthetic and SEO reasons).

I have expected that after disabling the MediaWiki View History built-in button and running this keypress JavaScript I’d access the revision history of webpages without a problem.

While this code pattern works for another type of management page-- edit (E), it doesn’t work for history (H) in MediaWiki 1.36.1 in Hebrew.



I get “אין פעולה כזו” (there’s no such action).

let domain = window.location.host; let protocol = window.location.protocol; let h1 = document.querySelector("h1"); window.addEventListener('keydown', function(event) { if (event.altKey && event.shiftKey && event.key === 'H') { window.location.href = `${protocol}//${domain}/index.php?title=${h1.innerText}&action=history`; } });

credit to user:hkotsubo from Codidact for the code pattern.

Why doesn’t the code works for history pages and how to tackle this problem?