View localhost page with iPhone

Hi, I managed to view a Wordpress Page run with MAMP as localhost on my iPhone.

Problem is: When trying to repeat this with another page it did not work.

Start MAMP.

Than:

Find out IP adress of WLAN. Type IP adress into iPhone Browser using same WLAN as desktop (localhost) Adding colon and port to ip-adress Adding file name

Like:

123.345.567:8888/aFile

Page is visible on iPhone

But only HTML

I need to replace “localhost” in WP-Settings for website- and wordpress adress.

Page displays perfectly.

When trying this with another page I host locally, repeating the same steps. It did not work.

I tried:

Deleting browser in iPhone

restarting mamp

Without problems I can run the first page I tried this. But with all other pages Safari say: Can’t connect with Server. It works with

123.345.567:88

displaying all links of my pages contained in htdocs.

but as soon a I enter

123.345.567:88/anotherFile

It does not work.

Does anyone have an idea why?

Best and thank you.