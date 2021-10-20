View localhost page with iPhone

Hi, I managed to view a Wordpress Page run with MAMP as localhost on my iPhone.
Problem is: When trying to repeat this with another page it did not work.
Start MAMP.
Than:
- Find out IP adress of WLAN.
- Type IP adress into iPhone Browser using same WLAN as desktop (localhost)
- Adding colon and port to ip-adress
- Adding file name
Like:
123.345.567:8888/aFile
Page is visible on iPhone
But only HTML
I need to replace “localhost” in WP-Settings for website- and wordpress adress.
Page displays perfectly.
When trying this with another page I host locally, repeating the same steps. It did not work.
I tried:
- Deleting browser in iPhone
- restarting mamp
Without problems I can run the first page I tried this. But with all other pages Safari say: Can’t connect with Server. It works with
123.345.567:88
displaying all links of my pages contained in htdocs.
but as soon a I enter
123.345.567:88/anotherFile
It does not work.
Does anyone have an idea why?
Best and thank you.