View / capture mysql values in real time on the web

Hello everyone,

I am making an application in html5 / css3 / javascript / jquery / php / mysql. It will have a functionality that when a certain user inserts a value (in a mysql field), this value should automatically be shown / captured for the rest of the users (and depending on which value has been inserted, perform one operation or another), without doing anything, all automatic.

What is the best way to do it and consume the minimum resources (there can be thousands of users connected at the same time)?

Thank you!