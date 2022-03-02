Video stream CSS going bonkers in case of Mobile Web to PC

Hey all,

We are offering our members free Video chat.

The Video chat windows display fine in case of PC to PC calls across all Web browsers.

But when one of the callers is on Android based phones, then their remote Video to the other person rather than displaying normally as on their PC displays in huge cut off size as if the CSS for Mobile Web is being displayed to the person on the PC!

How can we fix this?

Or put another way: how can we ensure that Video stream from Mobile Web and PC Web to other party always plays within the CSS designation of local user and does not jump to the CSS designation of remote user?

Thanks,

FYI, if you want to actually see the issue you need to sign-up for a free anoox account and then initiate a Video call with someone on PC to see all fine and then with someone on Mobile Web (Android)

And Video chat is not working on iPhone Web browsers