Video not playing - help using video tag

The video is not showing up when I view on a live server. It does show up when I view locally on my computer. Not sure what is wrong… Any ideas?
Here is the html/css for the video section. Here’s a link to the live page: http://aaronhaas.com/labelle2/
<style type="text/css">
.hero-area{
width:100%;
height:900px;
border-left:none;
border-right:none;
position: relative;
padding:20px;
}
.video-container{
position: absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
height:100%;
width:100%;
overflow: hidden;
/*background-image: url("assets/img/header-bg-2.jpg"); */
height: 900px;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
}
video{
position: absolute;
z-index: -1;
opacity: .78;
width: 100%;
}
</style>
<div class="hero-area">
<div class="video-container">
<video preload="true" autoplay = "autoplay" loop = "loop" volume= "0" poster="assets/img/header-bg-2.jpg">
<!-- assets/img/header-bg-2.jpg -->
<source src="http://aaronhaas.com/labelle2/assets/video/intro.mp4" type="video/mp4">
<source src="http://aaronhaas.com/labelle2/assets/video/intro.ogg" type="video/ogg">
<source src="http://aaronhaas.com/labelle2/assets/video/intro.webm" type="video/webm">
</video>
</div><!-- close video-container -->
</div> <!-- end header-container -->