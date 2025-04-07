Video content management system

What’s the best video CMS platform for managing a large video library with DRM and monetization support?

I’m a yoga trainer planning to host all my videos on one platform and monetize them. I’ve looked into platforms like Gumlet, VPlayed, Dacast, VIDIZMO, and Kaltura.

There are so many options out there, but I’m specifically looking for a solution that offers a lot of customization features.

Any suggestions or personal experiences would be greatly appreciated!