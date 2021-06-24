Very simple test script for handling POST requests with NodeJS: get getting 'undefined'

Hello, I’m trying to test a very simple script (similar to a “hello world” example) with NodeJS to handle POST requests, but I keed getting “undefined” for whatever I try.

I have already installed the body-parser.

This is the script:

var express = require('express'); var http = require('http'); var app = express(); var bodyParser = require('body-parser'); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({extended: true})); app.set('port', process.env.PORT || 3000); http.createServer(app).listen(app.get('port'), function(){ console.log('Express server listening on port ' + app.get('port')); }); app.post('/users', function(request, response) { var username = request.body.username; response.send('Hello, ' + username + '!'); });

And I’m using Postman to send the request. This is the request I’m sending:

http://localhost:3000/users?POST /users HTTP/1.1=&Host= localhost:3000&Authorization= ApiKey &appClient=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&Cache-Control= no-cache&----WebKitFormBoundaryE19zNvXGzXaLvS5C=&Content-Disposition= form-data; name=“username”&oscar1234----=&WebKitFormBoundaryE19zNvXGzXaLvS5C=

The problem is at the line:

var username = request.body.username;

It does not have any ‘username’, but if it was working fine it should be ‘oscar1234’

What I’m doing wrong?

TIA.