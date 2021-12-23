Very New Learner* Else If as a variable to show result in HTML?

First, thank you so much for your response! I read it last night before going to bed and it gave me a lot to think about. Your code is so much more clean.

In the end, with your help, I got the results I was looking for. You invited me to ask some questions so I am going to take advantage of the oppurtunity. Agian, I am very new so I don’t want to overwhelm you with questions but let me ask a few.

In your example, you set a few of the viarables to constant but I didn’t mention that I had those variables set as random numbers. For example:

let awareness = Math.floor(Math.random() * 101);

My first question is, could/should I make the variable a const? Even though it generates a random number each time… the formula is constant…therefore, am I correct to assume that setting it to const is ok?

Second, I have been playing with HTML and CSS for a long time but only started to really learn it a few weeks ago. You stated that h1 elements should be unique to the page… I assume this is best practice and good for keeping the code clean and readable. I suppose I don’t really have a question about this; I just wanted to say thank you for the hint. Your comment made me research a little and it seems I need to better learn about block level and inline level elements and when and where to use them.

Additoinally, are you familiar with codecademy’s workspace setup? I believe it is referred to as a live editor; i.e. I can run the html, css, js and then see the results. What is a similar site that you would recommend for practicing in? Bonus points if the site host the page so that I can share it…

Last question. When I was implementing your code I realized that the main source of my problem was caused by the fact that I was doubling up on the script. I had the script inside the html but additionally I had a script pointing to the js file i.e. <script src='script.js'></script> also contianing the code.

Everything was great after erasing the script from the js file and making the changes you suggested. However, when I tried placing all the script inside the js file and removing it from the html… the end result was blank.

Anwyay, I am rambling… I guess i need to learn more about what js code has to go in the html and what code can be in the script file… or however that works. Again… I only have a few hours of playing around and I am like on the 3rd lesson in codecademy.

Again, thank you so much…