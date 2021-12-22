Very New Learner* Else If as a variable to show result in HTML?

Hello, I only have a few hours of learning and playing with JS so I imagine there is some easier way to write my code and accomplish what I want. Nevertheless, I hope there is an easy fix to my code without having to have someone explain a whole other method.
Anyway, I am playing around with else and if statments and also displaying those results on HTML.
Its super cheesy but its like a player attribute generator that compares the 3 attributes and determines the result of the player; average, superstar, hall of famer, all time great…
If I console log the results and run the script I get the desired results. So it seems that my code is functioning. Here is the else if part of the code…
if (playerRating > 80 && longevity > 80 && awareness > 80) {outcome= ‘All Time Great’}
else if (playerRating > 80 && longevity > 80) {outcome= ‘Hall of Famer’}
else if (playerRating > 80) {outcome= ‘Superstar’}
else {outcome= ‘Average Player’}
However, when I try to display the results in HTML… the script code displays the attributes as I desired… but when it comes to displaying the “outcome” it only displays when the result is an average player…
Here is the HTML…
<!---
<h1 id="rating">
<script>
let rating = playerRating;
document.getElementById("rating").innerHTML = 'My player rating is '+rating;
</script>
</h1>
<h1 id="awareness">
<script>
let awarness = awareness;
document.getElementById("awareness").innerHTML = 'My awarness is '+awareness;
</script>
</h1>
<h1 id="longevity">
<script>
let longevity = long;
document.getElementById("longevity").innerHTML = 'My longevity is '+longevity;
</script>
</h1>
<h1 id="result">
<script>
let result = outcome;
document.getElementById("result").innerHTML = 'My career outcome is '+result;
</script>
</h1>
</div>
Is there something I am missing? A simple fix.... is there a way to assign a variable name to an else if else statment like I am using?
Again I am super new... I know nothing about functions or anything... but I am willing to listen...