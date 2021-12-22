Very New Learner* Else If as a variable to show result in HTML?

Hello, I only have a few hours of learning and playing with JS so I imagine there is some easier way to write my code and accomplish what I want. Nevertheless, I hope there is an easy fix to my code without having to have someone explain a whole other method.

Anyway, I am playing around with else and if statments and also displaying those results on HTML.

Its super cheesy but its like a player attribute generator that compares the 3 attributes and determines the result of the player; average, superstar, hall of famer, all time great…

If I console log the results and run the script I get the desired results. So it seems that my code is functioning. Here is the else if part of the code…

if (playerRating > 80 && longevity > 80 && awareness > 80) {outcome= ‘All Time Great’}

else if (playerRating > 80 && longevity > 80) {outcome= ‘Hall of Famer’}

else if (playerRating > 80) {outcome= ‘Superstar’}

else {outcome= ‘Average Player’}

However, when I try to display the results in HTML… the script code displays the attributes as I desired… but when it comes to displaying the “outcome” it only displays when the result is an average player…

Here is the HTML…