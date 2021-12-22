*Very New Learner* Else If as a variable to show result in HTML?

Hello, I only have a few hours of learning and playing with JS so I imagine there is some easier way to write my code and accomplish what I want. Nevertheless, I hope there is an easy fix to my code without having to have someone explain a whole other method.

Anyway, I am playing around with else and if statments and also displaying those results on HTML.

Its super cheesy but its like a player attribute generator that compares the 3 attributes and determines the result of the player; average, superstar, hall of famer, all time great…

If I console log the results and run the script I get the desired results. So it seems that my code is functioning. Here is the else if part of the code…

if (playerRating > 80 && longevity > 80 && awareness > 80) {outcome= ‘All Time Great’}

else if (playerRating > 80 && longevity > 80) {outcome= ‘Hall of Famer’}

else if (playerRating > 80) {outcome= ‘Superstar’}

else {outcome= ‘Average Player’}

However, when I try to display the results in HTML… the script code displays the attributes as I desired… but when it comes to displaying the “outcome” it only displays when the result is an average player…

Here is the HTML…

<!---
 <h1 id="rating"> 
       <script>
    let rating = playerRating;
    document.getElementById("rating").innerHTML = 'My player rating is '+rating;
  </script>
  </h1>
<h1 id="awareness">  
   <script>
    let awarness = awareness;
    document.getElementById("awareness").innerHTML = 'My awarness is '+awareness;
  </script>
  </h1>

  <h1 id="longevity">  
   <script>
    let longevity = long;
    document.getElementById("longevity").innerHTML = 'My longevity is '+longevity;
  </script>
  </h1>

  <h1 id="result">  
   <script>
    let result = outcome;
    document.getElementById("result").innerHTML = 'My career outcome is '+result;
  </script>
  </h1>

 </div>


Is there something I am missing?  A simple fix.... is there a way to assign a variable name to an else if else statment like I am using?   

Again I am super new... I know nothing about functions or anything...   but I am willing to listen...
#2

Hi,

There are a few things that could be improved in the code. Most noticeably that <h1> elements should be unique to a page (this isn’t the cause of your error, though) and the positioning of the <script> blocks.

Ideally, you want to place all JavaScript in one <script> block, just before the closing </body> tag.

Also, use a <span> to stick the results in, as this will simplify the JavaScript and will mean that anyone with JS disabled, will still see something displayed in the <h2> tags.

Here’s how that might be done:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Player rating</title>
  </head>

  <body>
   <h2>My player rating is <span id="rating"></span></h2>
   <h2>My awarness is <span id="awareness"></span></h2>
   <h2>My player longevity is <span id="longevity"></span></h2>
   <h2>My career outcome is <span id="result"></span></h2>

    <script>
      const playerRating = 100;
      const longevity = 100;
      const awareness = 100;
      let outcome;

      if (playerRating > 80 && longevity > 80 && awareness > 80) {
        outcome = 'All Time Great';
      } else if (playerRating > 80 && longevity > 80) {
        outcome = 'Hall of Famer';
      } else if (playerRating > 80) {
        outcome = 'Superstar';
      } else {
        outcome = 'Average Player';
      }

      document.getElementById('rating').innerHTML = playerRating;
      document.getElementById('awareness').innerHTML = awareness;
      document.getElementById('longevity').innerHTML = longevity;
      document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = outcome;
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Does that do what you want?

Happy to discuss if you have any questions.