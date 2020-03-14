Vertical alignment working but content inside not centering

Hi there,
I am trying to center a
div vertically.
I have done this using the following CSS which works, but the content inside isn’t centering.
I have attached a screenshot of what I mean.
This is my CSS.
Can anyone tell me why the content inside the
main-banner-text is not centered?
.main-banner{
position: relative
}
.main-banner-text{
margin: auto;
position: absolute;
top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0;
z-index: 222;
top: 50%;
transform: translateY(-50%);
/* vendor prefixes omitted due to brevity */
}
Many thanks!