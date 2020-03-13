Vertical alignment working but content inside not centering

Hi there,

I am trying to center a div vertically.

I have done this using the following CSS which works, but the content inside isn’t centering.

I have attached a screenshot of what I mean.

This is my CSS.

Can anyone tell me why the content inside the main-banner-text is not centered?

.main-banner{
	position: relative
}

.main-banner-text{
	margin: auto;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0;
	z-index: 222;
	top: 50%;
    transform: translateY(-50%);
    /* vendor prefixes omitted due to brevity */
}

Many thanks!

Hi there toolman,

we need to so see all the HTML and all the CSS.

coothead

