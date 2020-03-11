Vertical align: top in div

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <style> div { background:cyan; display:inline-block; border-style:solid; border-width:1px; } </style> </head> <body> <div> <div style="background:pink">top</div> <div style="background:yellow">1st line<br> 2nd line</div> </div> </body> </html>

I have a code above at http://form.kr/dest/t01.php.

The pink box which has the text “top” is , at the moment, on the bottom of the cyan box.

I like to put the pink box is on the top of the cyan box.

So I try to add “vertical-align:top” in the cyan box at http://form.kr/dest/t02.php.

However, it seems not to work as I want.

I don’t know why the code “vertical-align:top” does not work.

Can I make the pink box put on the top of the cyan box by your help?