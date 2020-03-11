Vertical align: top in div

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
div {
background:cyan;
display:inline-block;
border-style:solid;
border-width:1px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<div style="background:pink">top</div> <div style="background:yellow">1st line<br>
2nd line</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>

I have a code above.
The pink box which has the text “top” is , at the moment, on the bottom of the cyan box.
I like to put the pink box is on the top of the cyan box.
So I try to add "vertical-align:top" in the cyan box.
However, it seems not to work as I want.
I don’t know why the code “vertical-align:top” does not work.
Can I make the pink box put on the top of the cyan box by your help?

Hi there joon1,

try it like this…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled Document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
#container, #container div {
    display: inline-block;
    border: 1px solid #000;
    background-color: #0ff;
 }
 
#container div:first-of-type {
    vertical-align: top;
    background-color: #ffc0cb;;
 }
 
#container div:last-of-type {
    background-color: #ff0;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body> 

<div id="container">
 <div>top</div> 
 <div>1st line<br>2nd line</div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

coothead