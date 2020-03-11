Vertical align: top in div

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
div {
background:cyan;
display:inline-block;
border-style:solid;
border-width:1px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<div style="background:pink">top</div> <div style="background:yellow">1st line<br>
2nd line</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
I have a code above at http://form.kr/dest/t01.php.
The pink box which has the text “top” is , at the moment, on the bottom of the cyan box.
I like to put the pink box is on the top of the cyan box.
So I try to add “vertical-align:top” in the cyan box at http://form.kr/dest/t02.php.
However, it seems not to work as I want.
I don’t know why the code “vertical-align:top” does not work.
Can I make the pink box put on the top of the cyan box by your help?