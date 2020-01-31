Vertical align or flex box

gwnh: gwnh: and then use regular css to absolutely position those two green boxes

No absolute position should be avoided for structural content as it removes the items from the flow and leaves you nothing to react against. The most important thing about any design is maintaining a flow where one element reacts with another so that you are not relying on magic numbers to create the effect you want.

Flexbox is ideal for what you want but the bootstrap structure is a little convoluted especially in the way you have applied it. I would have come out of bootstrap and written my own code for that section but then of course you have to build in all the media queries and other refinements.

Ignoring bootstrap for the moment the structure you would have needed for that is as simple as this.

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/full/RwwVqeG

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <style> html { box-sizing: border-box; } *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; } html, body { margin:0; padding:0; } .fluid-container { background-color: grey; } .sub-header { max-width:1170px; margin:auto; display:flex; flex-direction:column; min-height: 50vh; } .base { display:flex; justify-content:flex-end; } .left-block, .right-block { width:25%; margin-left:5%; background:#118079; padding:1rem; } .sub-header h1{ width:55%; padding:1rem; font-size:40px; text-align:right; background:#f9f9f9; margin:auto 0 auto auto; } @media screen and (max-width:767px){ .left-block, .right-block,.sub-header h1 {width:100%;} } </style> </head> <body> <div class="fluid-container"> <section class="sub-header"> <h1>Lorem ipsum sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.</h1> <div class="base"> <div class="left-block"> <h2>Heading</h2> <p>This left div block has more text in it than the right one.This left div block has more text in it than the right one..</p> </div> <div class="right-block"> <h2>Heading</h2> <p>This is where the text will go. More text here.</p> </div> </div> </section> </div> </body> </html>

That’s just a rough idea but as you can see the code is much simplified and easier to manage.

There’s no reason why you can’t write your own sections when you have something awkward but you still must follow the bootstrap guidelines on your page construction.

Bootstrap comes with a lot of good stuff but is generally overkill for small sites but some people do love it. However you do need to become skilled in both bootstrap and CSS. there are no short-cuts.

Also try to use best html practices and use headings in a logical manner. You can’t go straight from an h1 to an h6 as that will corrupt the document outline and confuse assistive devices.