<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<title>title</title>
<head>
<style>
#container{
display:flex;
text-align:center;
background:yellow;
border-style:solid;
vertical-align:middle;
}
#left{
width:30%;
background:cyan;
vertical-align:middle;
}
#center{
width:40%;
vertical-align:middle;
}
#right{
width:30%;
background:cyan;
vertical-align:middle;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="container">
<div id="left">
<p>1st line</p>
<p>2nd line</p>
</div>
<div id="center">
<div style="vertical-align:middle">
center
</div>
</div>
<div id="right">
<p>1st line</p>
<p>2nd line</p>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
I have the code above at http://form.kr/dest/t11.php
Since I like put the word “center” which is inside the yellow box vertically-middle, I tried “vertical-align:middle” many times in the code.
However, the word “center” is not vertically middle.
How can I put the word “center” vertically middle?