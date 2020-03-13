<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <title>title</title> <head> <style> #container{ display:flex; text-align:center; background:yellow; border-style:solid; vertical-align:middle; } #left{ width:30%; background:cyan; vertical-align:middle; } #center{ width:40%; vertical-align:middle; } #right{ width:30%; background:cyan; vertical-align:middle; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="container"> <div id="left"> <p>1st line</p> <p>2nd line</p> </div> <div id="center"> <div style="vertical-align:middle"> center </div> </div> <div id="right"> <p>1st line</p> <p>2nd line</p> </div> </div> </body> </html>

I have the code above at http://form.kr/dest/t11.php

Since I like put the word “center” which is inside the yellow box vertically-middle, I tried “vertical-align:middle” many times in the code.

However, the word “center” is not vertically middle.

How can I put the word “center” vertically middle?