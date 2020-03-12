Vertical-align:middle

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<title>title</title>
<head>
<style>
#container{
display:flex;
text-align:center;
background:yellow;
border-style:solid;
vertical-align:middle;
}
#left{
width:30%;
background:cyan;
vertical-align:middle;
}

#center{
width:40%;
vertical-align:middle;
}

#right{
width:30%;
background:cyan;
vertical-align:middle;
}
</style>
</head>

<body>
<div id="container">
<div id="left">
<p>1st line</p>
<p>2nd line</p>
</div>
<div id="center">
<div  style="vertical-align:middle">
center
</div>
</div>
<div id="right">
<p>1st line</p>
<p>2nd line</p>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>

I have the code above at http://form.kr/dest/t11.php

Since I like put the word “center” which is inside the yellow box vertically-middle, I tried “vertical-align:middle” many times in the code.
However, the word “center” is not vertically middle.

How can I put the word “center” vertically middle?

#2

align-items:center on #container will do what you want.

e.g.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<title>title</title>
<head>
<style>
#container {
	display:flex;
	text-align:center;
	background:yellow;
	border-style:solid;
	align-items:center;
}
#left {
	width:30%;
	background:cyan;
}
#center {
	width:40%;
}
#right {
	width:30%;
	background:cyan;
}
</style>
</head>

<body>
<div id="container">
  <div id="left">
    <p>1st line</p>
    <p>2nd line</p>
  </div>
  <div id="center">
    <div> center </div>
  </div>
  <div id="right">
    <p>1st line</p>
    <p>2nd line</p>
  </div>
</div>
</body>
</html>

The vertical-align property only applies to inline, inline-block or table-cell elements. It doesn’t apply to block elements of flex boxes etc.

Flexbox has a set of its own properties for aligning stuff vertically and horizontally.

