Verify email using link

Sorry if words got mixed up.
Based on what I have read, the experts are saying you should ideally have one page that makes up your checkout AND it should be as short as possible. (Some research paper even talked about how many fields are acceptable?!)
When I say “Do checkout in one step” I was referring to there being one checkout page - although to your point of confusion, yeah, I guess you could see my email validation as more than one step.
Here is what I have laid out in my mind…
- In the header, the user clicks on “Subscribe now”.
- A page is displayed with maybe 3 different subscription options.
- User clicks “Checkout” for the option they want, and the one-page checkout form loads
Checkout Page
Step 1: Verify shopping items
Step 2: Enter Account Details
Username: _________
Email Address: ________
<< Send a “Security Code” to my email >> (button)
- Upon clicking the button, the system would send the code in an email
- System would reload the form now showing the rest of the fields
- User would paste code into next field...
Checkout Page refreshed
Step 1: Verify shopping items
Step 2: Enter Account Details
Username: _________
Email Address: ________
Security Code: _____
Password: ________
Verify Password: _________
Step 3: Enter Payment Details
Cardholder Name: ____________
Credit Card #: _______________
And so on…
<< Process Order >> (button)
So, to your point, there would be one Checkout page, but I guess a few steps since they would have to click a button, go to email, and paste code into form.
To me, the whole process seems much easier than what I have to do on other membership/subscription/ecommerce sites (including SitePoint), but that’s my opinion.
Make more sense now?