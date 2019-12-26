Verify email using link

So you seem to think email validation makes sense.

That leads to another question…

My website offers premium content and services for paid members - not too dissimilar from what SitePoint does.

I have been reading a lot about UI/UX and it seems that modern design says that your checkout process should be on one page.

Since my checkout process also requires a person to set up an account, is it a problem to include email validation as part of the account creation and checkout process?

My idea was to have a single form where the user first enters their email, and then i have a button they would click which sends an email with a code in the email, and then the user would paste this code from their email into the checkout form and then continue onward entering things like: username, password, payment details, etc.

I am trying to avoid the old-fashioned way of doing things where you have to create an account and then validate it and then go back to the site and log n and then checkout out. From what I have been reading, all of those steps seem to chase people away because there are too many steps.

I’m just wondering if a quick checkout detour requiring the user to check their email and copy & paste a code back into the checkout form is asking too much?