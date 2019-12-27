Verifiying a DB entry from the logged in user's record and act if found

I hope my title makes sense. Basically, if a member in my DB is activated, the var “activated” shows up in their record under “activation_code”. So I want to read that and if found, the user can proceed, and if not found, display the error message. This is my code, and it doesn’t work. lol I think I need to figure out how to reference the currently logged in user, but I’m not sure how. Help please!
if ($stmt = $db->prepare('SELECT * FROM members WHERE activation_code = ?')) {
$stmt->bind_param('s', $activated);
$stmt->execute();
// Store the result so we can check if the account exists in the database.
$stmt->store_result();
if ($stmt->num_rows < 0) {
header("Location: error.php");
}
}
Thanks!