Verifiying a DB entry from the logged in user's record and act if found

Do you really need all the fields when it looks like you’re not using them? Consider using a SELECT COUNT() and when you get the result of the SELECT COUNT(), if the result is 0 then give a no such member error, if it’s more than 1 give the user a generic something went wrong error but log it to your error log that there was two or more occurances of the activation code.

Are you making sure that no two (or more) users can get the same activation code?

I personally would have a separate table for registrations, if they get confirmed, create a suitable entry in the members/users table and have a cron job purge the registrations table of any that haven’t confirmed their registration within a given amount of time after having filled out the registration form