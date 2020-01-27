Verbose problem I would like simplifying because there is lots more script to follow :)

#1

I am trying to use PHP to populate a HTML form and to retain the $_POST values to assist in editing.

Below is the script showing only two HTML input blocks - there is going to be many more!

I have unsuccessfully tried calling a common function to populate the form and would be grateful if someone could simplify the process to cater for the impending additions:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
# echo error_reporting();
# echo ini_get('display_errors');
#  die;
$title  = 'Test Data';

if(0) : $_POST = []; endif;
$_POST['xxx'][0][0]   = $_POST['xxx'][0][0] ?? 'xxx00 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][0][1]   = $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?? 'xxx01 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][0][2]   = $_POST['xxx'][0][2] ?? 'xxx02 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][1][0]   = $_POST['xxx'][1][0] ?? 'xxx10 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][1][1]   = $_POST['xxx'][1][1] ?? 'xxx11 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][1][2]   = $_POST['xxx'][1][2] ?? 'xxx12 NOT SET';

?><!DOCTYPE HTML><html  lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
<!--
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style-001.css" media="screen">
-->
<style> 
  h2   {margin: 0.42em 0 0; padding: 0;}
  h3   {display: none; text-align: center; margin: 2em auto;}
  dt   {font-weight: 700;}
  label{display: inline-block; width: 11%;}
  input{width:80%; background-color: #dfd;}
  .bd1 {border: solid 1px #ccc;}
  .bgs {background-color: snow; color: #333;}
  .mga {margin: 0 auto;}
  .p42 {padding: 0.42em;}
  .tac {text-align: center;} .tar {text-align: right;}
  .w88 {width: 88%; max-width: 888px;}
</style>

</head>
<body>

<pre> 
  <?php 
    echo 'TEST: $_POST ==> '; 
    print_r($_POST); 
  ?> 
</pre>

  <div class="w88 mga bd1 bgs"> 
    <h1> <?= $title ?> </h1>
    <form action="?" method="post">

      <dl class="dib bd1">
        <dt> Test Data 0 </dt>
        <dd>
          <label> Jack </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][0] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][0] ?>">
            <br>
          <label> Fred  </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>">
            <br>
          <label> Harry  </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][2] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>">
            <br><br>
        </dd>   
      </dl>
      
      <dl class="dib bd1">
        <dt> Test Data 1 </dt>
        <dd>
          <label> Jack </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][0] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][0] ?>">
            <br>
          <label> Fred  </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][1] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][1] ?>">
            <br>
          <label> Harry  </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][2] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][2] ?>">
            <br><br>
        </dd>   
      </dl>

      <input type="submit" value="submit">
    </form> 
  </div>  

</body>
</html>
#2 
for ($x = 0; $x < 2; $x++) {
    for ($y = 0; $y < 3; $y++) {
        $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] = $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] ?? "xxx$x$y NOT SET";
    }
}

If you’re on PHP 7.4 you can replace

$_POST['xxx'][$x][$y]   = $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] ?? "xxx$x$y NOT SET";

with

$_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] ??= $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y];

Also, I’d personally put the new values somewhere else than back in $_POST, just so you can be sure it was processed somehow and not raw post data, but that’s just me.

1 Like