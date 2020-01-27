Verbose problem I would like simplifying because there are lots more script to follow :)

#1

I am trying to use PHP to populate a HTML form and to retain the $_POST values to assist in editing.

Below is the script showing only two HTML input blocks - there is going to be many more!

I have unsuccessfully tried calling a common function to populate the form and would be grateful if someone could simplify the process to cater for the impending additions:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
# echo error_reporting();
# echo ini_get('display_errors');
#  die;
$title  = 'Test Data';

if(0) : $_POST = []; endif;
$_POST['xxx'][0][0]   = $_POST['xxx'][0][0] ?? 'xxx00 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][0][1]   = $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?? 'xxx01 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][0][2]   = $_POST['xxx'][0][2] ?? 'xxx02 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][1][0]   = $_POST['xxx'][1][0] ?? 'xxx10 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][1][1]   = $_POST['xxx'][1][1] ?? 'xxx11 NOT SET';
$_POST['xxx'][1][2]   = $_POST['xxx'][1][2] ?? 'xxx12 NOT SET';

?><!DOCTYPE HTML><html  lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
<!--
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style-001.css" media="screen">
-->
<style> 
  h2   {margin: 0.42em 0 0; padding: 0;}
  h3   {display: none; text-align: center; margin: 2em auto;}
  dt   {font-weight: 700;}
  label{display: inline-block; width: 11%;}
  input{width:80%; background-color: #dfd;}
  .bd1 {border: solid 1px #ccc;}
  .bgs {background-color: snow; color: #333;}
  .mga {margin: 0 auto;}
  .p42 {padding: 0.42em;}
  .tac {text-align: center;} .tar {text-align: right;}
  .w88 {width: 88%; max-width: 888px;}
</style>

</head>
<body>

<pre> 
  <?php 
    echo 'TEST: $_POST ==> '; 
    print_r($_POST); 
  ?> 
</pre>

  <div class="w88 mga bd1 bgs"> 
    <h1> <?= $title ?> </h1>
    <form action="?" method="post">

      <dl class="dib bd1">
        <dt> Test Data 0 </dt>
        <dd>
          <label> Jack </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][0] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][0] ?>">
            <br>
          <label> Fred  </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>">
            <br>
          <label> Harry  </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][2] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>">
            <br><br>
        </dd>   
      </dl>
      
      <dl class="dib bd1">
        <dt> Test Data 1 </dt>
        <dd>
          <label> Jack </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][0] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][0] ?>">
            <br>
          <label> Fred  </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][1] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][1] ?>">
            <br>
          <label> Harry  </label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][2] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][1][2] ?>">
            <br><br>
        </dd>   
      </dl>

      <input type="submit" value="submit">
    </form> 
  </div>  

</body>
</html>
#2 
for ($x = 0; $x < 2; $x++) {
    for ($y = 0; $y < 3; $y++) {
        $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] = $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] ?? "xxx$x$y NOT SET";
    }
}

If you’re on PHP 7.4 you can replace

$_POST['xxx'][$x][$y]   = $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] ?? "xxx$x$y NOT SET";

with

$_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] ??= $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y];

Also, I’d personally put the new values somewhere else than back in $_POST, just so you can be sure it was processed somehow and not raw post data, but that’s just me.

1 Like
#3

To clarify, is ‘xxx’ a single, static string?
Cause… this just screams out for nested foreaches.

  <dl class="dib bd1">
    <dt> Test Data 0 </dt>
    <dd>
      <label> Jack </label>
        <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][0] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][0] ?>">
        <br>
      <label> Fred  </label>
        <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>">
        <br>
      <label> Harry  </label>
        <input type="text" name="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][2] ?>" value="<?= $_POST['xxx'][0][1] ?>">
        <br><br>
    </dd>   
  </dl>

Take that row as the ‘exemplar’, then:

<?php
$labels = ['Jack','Fred','Harry']
foreach($_POST['xxx'] as $idx => $data) { ?>
      <dl class="dib bd1">
        <dt> Test Data <?= $idx; ?> </dt>
        <dd>
           <?php foreach($data as $inneridx => $row) { ?>
          <label><?= $labels[$inneridx] ?></label>
            <input type="text" name="<?= $row[$inneridx] ?>" value="<?= $row[$inneridx] ?>">
           <?php } ?>
        </dd>   
      </dl>
<?php } ?>

This block then presents all of your data.
(Note: Use CSS instead of HTML tags to space your entries. It’ll be a lot more manageable!)

#4

As for the not sets, if you’re predefining your labels (IE: You expect to have X ‘columns’ in the data), tweak Remon’s example slightly to make it expand to fit the data:

for ($x = 0; $x < count($_POST['xxx']); $x++) {
    for ($y = 0; $y < count($labels); $y++) {
        $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] = $_POST['xxx'][$x][$y] ?? "xxx$x$y NOT SET";
    }
}
#5

I think it is better to follow @benanamen’s advice and to ignore my feeble attempts.

I was recently landed with the task of administering seven doses of medication from a list in no particular order. It was not easy to glance at the list and to determine the drug and dosage for a particular time of the day. I thought that separating into blocks before and after mealtimes would make it easier but open to any other suggestions.

Following are two links, one showing desired output and the other showing proposed form to input the results. The output is currently hard-coded and I would like to be able to input an unknown amount of medication before and after each mealtime.

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/pop-dosage/index-003.php

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/pop-dosage/index-002.php

#6

So your primary problem is going to be in generating the input form. The processing is easy.

The idea of repeatable sections of data is not new; dynamically inserting new rows into a table is not new either.

What i’d recommend is to intercept the submit button on the form, and have Javascript construct the input array properly.

Also, your not set’s arent going to be not-set. An empty text input is transmitted with the data as the empty string, not omitted.

#7

My knowledge of JavaScript is very limited and prefer CSS and PHP.

To simplify the form perhaps showing the mealtimes and using CSS to accordion about five input fields.

I was also thinking of a"review" submit button and a final “save results” to “my-name.html”. No doubt a password protected edit form feature would also be required in case others modified the dosage!!!

As you mentioned displaying should be quite easy to determine the populated drug dosage and ignore empty fields.