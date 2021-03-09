VBA to Google Sheets or OfficeScript.js

I have VBA code that I am needing to convert to script so I can put the sheet online and my macro will run. Can someone please help me with the conversion? Its a worksheet change and a couple . Any help is greatly appreciated!!

Private Sub Worksheet_Change(ByVal Target As Range) vc Dim ws As Worksheet Dim c As Range Dim s() As Variant Dim sd As Date Dim ed As Date Dim cost As Double Dim crv As String Dim ColMinDate As Date Dim StartSpreadVar As Double Dim StartSpreadNumber As Double Dim i As Integer Set ws = Sheets("Data") Set c = Target LastCol = Cells(2, Columns.Count).End(xlToLeft).Column Application.EnableEvents = False Application.ScreenUpdating = False If Target.Column = 2 And ws.Cells(Target.Row, 1) <> "" Then For i = 1 To 17 If ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 1) = "Architectural/Engineering" Or ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 1) = "Construction" Then crv = ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 6).Value If ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 4).Value <> 0 Then cost = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 4).Value If IsDate(ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2)) Then sd = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2).Value If IsDate(ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 3)) Then ed = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 3).Value / 1 col = 10 If Cells(c.Row + 1, 6) <> "Manual" Then ws.Range(Cells(c.Row + 1, 11).Address & ":" & Cells(c.Row + 1, LastCol).Address).Select Selection.ClearContents s = GetSpread(cost, crv, sd, ed) c.Select ColMinDate = ws.Cells(2, 11) StartSpreadVar = DateDiff("m", ColMinDate, sd) StartSpreadNumber = 10 + StartSpreadVar For x = 1 To UBound(s) ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, StartSpreadNumber + x).Value = s(x, 2) Next x Else End If End If Else End If Else End If End If Set c = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2) Next i End If Application.ScreenUpdating = True Application.EnableEvents = True End Sub Option Base 1 Global aCurve As Variant 'Distribution Curve Global aDays As Variant 'Curve Values with Day Count Global aSpread As Variant 'Daily Hour Spread Global aPeriod As Variant 'Period Hour Spread Global bTesting As Boolean Function GetSpread(cost As Double, c As String, s As Date, e As Date) 'sCurve = c 'dStartDate = s 'dEndDate = e LoadCurve c DistributeHours cost, c, s, e PeriodSpread "Month", s, e GetSpread = aPeriod End Function '********************************************************** ' Distribute daily hour values throughout date range '********************************************************** Sub DistributeHours(cost As Double, sCurve As String, d1 As Date, d2 As Date) Dim x As Integer Dim y As Integer Dim Dur As Integer Dim PrevDur As Integer Dim SegLength As Double Dim StartDate As Date Dim EndDate As Date Dim DHrs As Double StartDate = d1 EndDate = d2 Dur = DateDiff("d", StartDate, EndDate, vbSunday) + 1 SegLength = Dur / 20 ReDim aDays(1 To 20, 3) If Testing Then ReDim aSpread(1 To Dur, 8) Else ReDim aSpread(1 To Dur, 2) End If For x = 1 To UBound(aDays) aDays(x, 1) = SegLength * x aDays(x, 2) = Round(SegLength * x, 0) aDays(x, 3) = aCurve(x) Next x y = 1 PrevDur = 0 For x = 1 To UBound(aDays) DHrs = ((cost * aDays(x, 3)) / (aDays(x, 2) - PrevDur)) While y <= aDays(x, 2) aSpread(y, 1) = DateAdd("d", (y - 1), StartDate) aSpread(y, 2) = DHrs If Testing Then aSpread(y, 3) = x aSpread(y, 4) = cost aSpread(y, 5) = (cost * aDays(x, 3)) 'aSpread(y, 6) = aDays(x, 1) aSpread(y, 6) = PrevDur aSpread(y, 7) = aDays(x, 2) aSpread(y, 8) = aDays(x, 3) End If y = y + 1 Wend PrevDur = aDays(x, 2) Next x End Sub ' ****************************************************** ' Select a distribution curve, place into an array ' ****************************************************** Sub LoadCurve(strCurve As String) ReDim aCurve(20) Select Case strCurve Case "Linear" aCurve = Array(0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05) Case "Back Loaded" aCurve = Array(0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065) Case "Bell Shaped" aCurve = Array(0.005, 0.005, 0.015, 0.015, 0.04, 0.04, 0.075, 0.075, 0.115, 0.115, 0.115, 0.115, 0.075, 0.075, 0.04, 0.04, 0.015, 0.015, 0.005, 0.005) Case "Front Loaded" aCurve = Array(0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035) Case "Offset Triangular" aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.025, 0.025, 0.035, 0.035, 0.05, 0.05, 0.065, 0.065, 0.075, 0.075, 0.085, 0.085, 0.07, 0.07, 0.05, 0.05, 0.035, 0.035) Case "Three Step" aCurve = Array(0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04) Case "Trapezoidal" aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.035, 0.035, 0.055, 0.055, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.055, 0.055, 0.035, 0.035, 0.01, 0.01) Case "Triangular" aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.03, 0.03, 0.05, 0.05, 0.07, 0.07, 0.09, 0.09, 0.09, 0.09, 0.07, 0.07, 0.05, 0.05, 0.03, 0.03, 0.01, 0.01) Case "Triangular Decrease" aCurve = Array(0.09, 0.09, 0.085, 0.085, 0.07, 0.07, 0.065, 0.065, 0.055, 0.055, 0.045, 0.045, 0.035, 0.035, 0.03, 0.03, 0.015, 0.015, 0.01, 0.01) Case "Triangular Increase" aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.015, 0.015, 0.03, 0.03, 0.035, 0.035, 0.045, 0.045, 0.055, 0.055, 0.065, 0.065, 0.07, 0.07, 0.085, 0.085, 0.09, 0.09) Case "Double Peak" aCurve = Array(0.013, 0.025, 0.038, 0.051, 0.076, 0.101, 0.076, 0.051, 0.038, 0.025, 0.025, 0.025, 0.038, 0.051, 0.076, 0.101, 0.076, 0.051, 0.038, 0.025) Case "Early Peak" aCurve = Array(0.012, 0.025, 0.038, 0.05, 0.075, 0.101, 0.101, 0.101, 0.088, 0.075, 0.063, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.038, 0.025, 0.02, 0.015, 0.013, 0.01) Case "Manual" Erase aCurve End Select End Sub '********************************************************** ' Summarize total hours by period '********************************************************** Function PeriodSpread(Dur As String, sd As Date, ed As Date) As Variant Dim Num As Integer Dim PeriodTotal As Double Dim Period As Integer x = 1 Select Case Dur Case "Day" Case "Week" Case "Month" Num = DateDiff("m", sd, ed, vbSunday) + 1 ReDim aPeriod(Num, 2) For y = 1 To UBound(aPeriod) PeriodTotal = 0 Period = Month(aSpread(x, 1)) Do While x <= UBound(aSpread) If Period = Month(aSpread(x, 1)) Then PeriodTotal = PeriodTotal + (aSpread(x, 2)) x = x + 1 Else Exit Do End If Loop aPeriod(y, 1) = y aPeriod(y, 2) = PeriodTotal Next y Case "Quarter" Case "Year" End Select End Function