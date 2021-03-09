VBA to Google Sheets or OfficeScript.js

JavaScript
#1

I have VBA code that I am needing to convert to script so I can put the sheet online and my macro will run. Can someone please help me with the conversion? Its a worksheet change and a couple . Any help is greatly appreciated!!

Private Sub Worksheet_Change(ByVal Target As Range)  vc
    Dim ws As Worksheet
    Dim c As Range
    Dim s() As Variant
    Dim sd As Date
    Dim ed As Date
    Dim cost As Double
    Dim crv As String
    Dim ColMinDate As Date
    Dim StartSpreadVar As Double
    Dim StartSpreadNumber As Double
    Dim i As Integer
        
    Set ws = Sheets("Data")
    Set c = Target

    LastCol = Cells(2, Columns.Count).End(xlToLeft).Column

    Application.EnableEvents = False
    Application.ScreenUpdating = False

     If Target.Column = 2 And ws.Cells(Target.Row, 1) <> "" Then
        For i = 1 To 17
              If ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 1) = "Architectural/Engineering" Or ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 1) = "Construction" Then
              crv = ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 6).Value
                If ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 4).Value <> 0 Then
                    cost = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 4).Value
                    If IsDate(ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2)) Then
                        sd = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2).Value
                        If IsDate(ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 3)) Then
                            ed = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 3).Value / 1
                            
                            col = 10
                            If Cells(c.Row + 1, 6) <> "Manual" Then
                                    ws.Range(Cells(c.Row + 1, 11).Address & ":" & Cells(c.Row + 1, LastCol).Address).Select
                                    Selection.ClearContents
                                
                                    s = GetSpread(cost, crv, sd, ed)
                                    
                                    c.Select
                                    ColMinDate = ws.Cells(2, 11)
                                    StartSpreadVar = DateDiff("m", ColMinDate, sd)
                                    StartSpreadNumber = 10 + StartSpreadVar
                                    For x = 1 To UBound(s)
                                        ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, StartSpreadNumber + x).Value = s(x, 2)
                                    Next x
                                Else
                                End If
                            End If
                        Else
                        End If
                    Else
                    End If
                End If
                
          Set c = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2)
          
          Next i
    End If
    
    Application.ScreenUpdating = True
    Application.EnableEvents = True

End Sub

Option Base 1

Global aCurve As Variant 'Distribution Curve
Global aDays As Variant 'Curve Values with Day Count
Global aSpread As Variant 'Daily Hour Spread
Global aPeriod As Variant 'Period Hour Spread
Global bTesting As Boolean

Function GetSpread(cost As Double, c As String, s As Date, e As Date)
    'sCurve = c
    'dStartDate = s
    'dEndDate = e
    
    LoadCurve c
    DistributeHours cost, c, s, e
    PeriodSpread "Month", s, e
    
    GetSpread = aPeriod

End Function



'**********************************************************
' Distribute daily hour values throughout date range
'**********************************************************
Sub DistributeHours(cost As Double, sCurve As String, d1 As Date, d2 As Date)
    
    Dim x As Integer
    Dim y As Integer
    
    Dim Dur As Integer
    Dim PrevDur As Integer
    Dim SegLength As Double
    
    Dim StartDate As Date
    Dim EndDate As Date
    Dim DHrs As Double
    
    StartDate = d1
    EndDate = d2
    
    Dur = DateDiff("d", StartDate, EndDate, vbSunday) + 1
    SegLength = Dur / 20
      
    ReDim aDays(1 To 20, 3)
    If Testing Then
        ReDim aSpread(1 To Dur, 8)
    Else
        ReDim aSpread(1 To Dur, 2)
    End If
    
    For x = 1 To UBound(aDays)
        aDays(x, 1) = SegLength * x
        aDays(x, 2) = Round(SegLength * x, 0)
        aDays(x, 3) = aCurve(x)
    Next x
    
    y = 1
    PrevDur = 0
    
    For x = 1 To UBound(aDays)
        DHrs = ((cost * aDays(x, 3)) / (aDays(x, 2) - PrevDur))
        While y <= aDays(x, 2)
            aSpread(y, 1) = DateAdd("d", (y - 1), StartDate)
            aSpread(y, 2) = DHrs
            If Testing Then
                aSpread(y, 3) = x
                aSpread(y, 4) = cost
                aSpread(y, 5) = (cost * aDays(x, 3))
                'aSpread(y, 6) = aDays(x, 1)
                aSpread(y, 6) = PrevDur
                aSpread(y, 7) = aDays(x, 2)
                aSpread(y, 8) = aDays(x, 3)
            End If
            y = y + 1
        Wend
        PrevDur = aDays(x, 2)
    Next x
    
End Sub

' ******************************************************
'   Select a distribution curve, place into an array
' ******************************************************

Sub LoadCurve(strCurve As String)
    ReDim aCurve(20)
    
    Select Case strCurve
        Case "Linear"
            aCurve = Array(0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05)
        Case "Back Loaded"
            aCurve = Array(0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065)
        Case "Bell Shaped"
            aCurve = Array(0.005, 0.005, 0.015, 0.015, 0.04, 0.04, 0.075, 0.075, 0.115, 0.115, 0.115, 0.115, 0.075, 0.075, 0.04, 0.04, 0.015, 0.015, 0.005, 0.005)
        Case "Front Loaded"
            aCurve = Array(0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035)
        Case "Offset Triangular"
            aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.025, 0.025, 0.035, 0.035, 0.05, 0.05, 0.065, 0.065, 0.075, 0.075, 0.085, 0.085, 0.07, 0.07, 0.05, 0.05, 0.035, 0.035)
        Case "Three Step"
            aCurve = Array(0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04)
        Case "Trapezoidal"
            aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.035, 0.035, 0.055, 0.055, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.055, 0.055, 0.035, 0.035, 0.01, 0.01)
        Case "Triangular"
            aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.03, 0.03, 0.05, 0.05, 0.07, 0.07, 0.09, 0.09, 0.09, 0.09, 0.07, 0.07, 0.05, 0.05, 0.03, 0.03, 0.01, 0.01)
        Case "Triangular Decrease"
            aCurve = Array(0.09, 0.09, 0.085, 0.085, 0.07, 0.07, 0.065, 0.065, 0.055, 0.055, 0.045, 0.045, 0.035, 0.035, 0.03, 0.03, 0.015, 0.015, 0.01, 0.01)
        Case "Triangular Increase"
            aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.015, 0.015, 0.03, 0.03, 0.035, 0.035, 0.045, 0.045, 0.055, 0.055, 0.065, 0.065, 0.07, 0.07, 0.085, 0.085, 0.09, 0.09)
        Case "Double Peak"
            aCurve = Array(0.013, 0.025, 0.038, 0.051, 0.076, 0.101, 0.076, 0.051, 0.038, 0.025, 0.025, 0.025, 0.038, 0.051, 0.076, 0.101, 0.076, 0.051, 0.038, 0.025)
        Case "Early Peak"
            aCurve = Array(0.012, 0.025, 0.038, 0.05, 0.075, 0.101, 0.101, 0.101, 0.088, 0.075, 0.063, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.038, 0.025, 0.02, 0.015, 0.013, 0.01)
        Case "Manual"
            Erase aCurve
    End Select
       
End Sub

'**********************************************************
'  Summarize total hours by period
'**********************************************************

Function PeriodSpread(Dur As String, sd As Date, ed As Date) As Variant
    Dim Num As Integer
    Dim PeriodTotal As Double
    Dim Period As Integer
    x = 1
    
    Select Case Dur
        Case "Day"
        
        Case "Week"
        
        Case "Month"
            Num = DateDiff("m", sd, ed, vbSunday) + 1
            ReDim aPeriod(Num, 2)
            
            For y = 1 To UBound(aPeriod)
                PeriodTotal = 0
                Period = Month(aSpread(x, 1))
                
                Do While x <= UBound(aSpread)
                    If Period = Month(aSpread(x, 1)) Then
                        PeriodTotal = PeriodTotal + (aSpread(x, 2))
                        x = x + 1
                    Else
                        Exit Do
                    End If
                Loop
                aPeriod(y, 1) = y
                aPeriod(y, 2) = PeriodTotal
                
            Next y
 
        Case "Quarter"
        
        Case "Year"
    
    End Select
    
End Function
#2

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.