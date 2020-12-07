VBA to Google Sheets or OfficeScript.js

I have VBA code that I am needing to convert to script so I can put the sheet online and my macro will run. Can someone please help me with the conversion? Its a worksheet change and a couple functions. Any help is greatly appreciated!!

Private Sub Worksheet_Change(ByVal Target As Range) vc
Dim ws As Worksheet
Dim c As Range
Dim s() As Variant
Dim sd As Date
Dim ed As Date
Dim cost As Double
Dim crv As String
Dim ColMinDate As Date
Dim StartSpreadVar As Double
Dim StartSpreadNumber As Double
Dim i As Integer

Set ws = Sheets("Data")
Set c = Target

LastCol = Cells(2, Columns.Count).End(xlToLeft).Column

Application.EnableEvents = False
Application.ScreenUpdating = False

 If Target.Column = 2 And ws.Cells(Target.Row, 1) <> "" Then
    For i = 1 To 17
          If ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 1) = "Architectural/Engineering" Or ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 1) = "Construction" Then
          crv = ws.Cells(Target.Row + 1, 6).Value
            If ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 4).Value <> 0 Then
                cost = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 4).Value
                If IsDate(ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2)) Then
                    sd = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2).Value
                    If IsDate(ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 3)) Then
                        ed = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 3).Value / 1
                        
                        col = 10
                        If Cells(c.Row + 1, 6) <> "Manual" Then
                                ws.Range(Cells(c.Row + 1, 11).Address & ":" & Cells(c.Row + 1, LastCol).Address).Select
                                Selection.ClearContents
                            
                                s = GetSpread(cost, crv, sd, ed)
                                
                                c.Select
                                ColMinDate = ws.Cells(2, 11)
                                StartSpreadVar = DateDiff("m", ColMinDate, sd)
                                StartSpreadNumber = 10 + StartSpreadVar
                                For x = 1 To UBound(s)
                                    ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, StartSpreadNumber + x).Value = s(x, 2)
                                Next x
                            Else
                            End If
                        End If
                    Else
                    End If
                Else
                End If
            End If
            
      Set c = ws.Cells(c.Row + 1, 2)
      
      Next i
End If

Application.ScreenUpdating = True
Application.EnableEvents = True

End Sub

Option Base 1

Global aCurve As Variant 'Distribution Curve
Global aDays As Variant 'Curve Values with Day Count
Global aSpread As Variant 'Daily Hour Spread
Global aPeriod As Variant 'Period Hour Spread
Global bTesting As Boolean

Function GetSpread(cost As Double, c As String, s As Date, e As Date)
'sCurve = c
'dStartDate = s
'dEndDate = e

LoadCurve c
DistributeHours cost, c, s, e
PeriodSpread "Month", s, e

GetSpread = aPeriod

End Function

'**********************************************************
’ Distribute daily hour values throughout date range
'**********************************************************
Sub DistributeHours(cost As Double, sCurve As String, d1 As Date, d2 As Date)

Dim x As Integer
Dim y As Integer

Dim Dur As Integer
Dim PrevDur As Integer
Dim SegLength As Double

Dim StartDate As Date
Dim EndDate As Date
Dim DHrs As Double

StartDate = d1
EndDate = d2

Dur = DateDiff("d", StartDate, EndDate, vbSunday) + 1
SegLength = Dur / 20
  
ReDim aDays(1 To 20, 3)
If Testing Then
    ReDim aSpread(1 To Dur, 8)
Else
    ReDim aSpread(1 To Dur, 2)
End If

For x = 1 To UBound(aDays)
    aDays(x, 1) = SegLength * x
    aDays(x, 2) = Round(SegLength * x, 0)
    aDays(x, 3) = aCurve(x)
Next x

y = 1
PrevDur = 0

For x = 1 To UBound(aDays)
    DHrs = ((cost * aDays(x, 3)) / (aDays(x, 2) - PrevDur))
    While y <= aDays(x, 2)
        aSpread(y, 1) = DateAdd("d", (y - 1), StartDate)
        aSpread(y, 2) = DHrs
        If Testing Then
            aSpread(y, 3) = x
            aSpread(y, 4) = cost
            aSpread(y, 5) = (cost * aDays(x, 3))
            'aSpread(y, 6) = aDays(x, 1)
            aSpread(y, 6) = PrevDur
            aSpread(y, 7) = aDays(x, 2)
            aSpread(y, 8) = aDays(x, 3)
        End If
        y = y + 1
    Wend
    PrevDur = aDays(x, 2)
Next x

End Sub

’ ******************************************************
’ Select a distribution curve, place into an array
’ ******************************************************

Sub LoadCurve(strCurve As String)
ReDim aCurve(20)

Select Case strCurve
    Case "Linear"
        aCurve = Array(0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05)
    Case "Back Loaded"
        aCurve = Array(0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065)
    Case "Bell Shaped"
        aCurve = Array(0.005, 0.005, 0.015, 0.015, 0.04, 0.04, 0.075, 0.075, 0.115, 0.115, 0.115, 0.115, 0.075, 0.075, 0.04, 0.04, 0.015, 0.015, 0.005, 0.005)
    Case "Front Loaded"
        aCurve = Array(0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035, 0.035)
    Case "Offset Triangular"
        aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.025, 0.025, 0.035, 0.035, 0.05, 0.05, 0.065, 0.065, 0.075, 0.075, 0.085, 0.085, 0.07, 0.07, 0.05, 0.05, 0.035, 0.035)
    Case "Three Step"
        aCurve = Array(0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.065, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04, 0.04)
    Case "Trapezoidal"
        aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.035, 0.035, 0.055, 0.055, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.075, 0.055, 0.055, 0.035, 0.035, 0.01, 0.01)
    Case "Triangular"
        aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.03, 0.03, 0.05, 0.05, 0.07, 0.07, 0.09, 0.09, 0.09, 0.09, 0.07, 0.07, 0.05, 0.05, 0.03, 0.03, 0.01, 0.01)
    Case "Triangular Decrease"
        aCurve = Array(0.09, 0.09, 0.085, 0.085, 0.07, 0.07, 0.065, 0.065, 0.055, 0.055, 0.045, 0.045, 0.035, 0.035, 0.03, 0.03, 0.015, 0.015, 0.01, 0.01)
    Case "Triangular Increase"
        aCurve = Array(0.01, 0.01, 0.015, 0.015, 0.03, 0.03, 0.035, 0.035, 0.045, 0.045, 0.055, 0.055, 0.065, 0.065, 0.07, 0.07, 0.085, 0.085, 0.09, 0.09)
    Case "Double Peak"
        aCurve = Array(0.013, 0.025, 0.038, 0.051, 0.076, 0.101, 0.076, 0.051, 0.038, 0.025, 0.025, 0.025, 0.038, 0.051, 0.076, 0.101, 0.076, 0.051, 0.038, 0.025)
    Case "Early Peak"
        aCurve = Array(0.012, 0.025, 0.038, 0.05, 0.075, 0.101, 0.101, 0.101, 0.088, 0.075, 0.063, 0.05, 0.05, 0.05, 0.038, 0.025, 0.02, 0.015, 0.013, 0.01)
    Case "Manual"
        Erase aCurve
End Select

End Sub

'**********************************************************
’ Summarize total hours by period
'**********************************************************

Function PeriodSpread(Dur As String, sd As Date, ed As Date) As Variant
Dim Num As Integer
Dim PeriodTotal As Double
Dim Period As Integer
x = 1

Select Case Dur
    Case "Day"
    
    Case "Week"
    
    Case "Month"
        Num = DateDiff("m", sd, ed, vbSunday) + 1
        ReDim aPeriod(Num, 2)
        
        For y = 1 To UBound(aPeriod)
            PeriodTotal = 0
            Period = Month(aSpread(x, 1))
            
            Do While x <= UBound(aSpread)
                If Period = Month(aSpread(x, 1)) Then
                    PeriodTotal = PeriodTotal + (aSpread(x, 2))
                    x = x + 1
                Else
                    Exit Do
                End If
            Loop
            aPeriod(y, 1) = y
            aPeriod(y, 2) = PeriodTotal
            
        Next y

    Case "Quarter"
    
    Case "Year"

End Select

End Function