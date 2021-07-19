VBA excel function to Javascript

I am trying to convert a VBA function from excel into a Google Sheets function. I have no experience in Javascript and am lost at the moment. I have Any help is appreciated.

Here is the script:

Function GetMinName() As String

Dim dataRange As Range Dim minValue As Double Dim minValueCell As Range ' Define the data range Set dataRange = Worksheets("100M").Range("B2:D5") ' Find the minimum value in the data range minValue = WorksheetFunction.min(dataRange) ' Find the first cell containing minimum value Set minValueCell = dataRange.Find(minValue, LookIn:=xlValues) ' Return the name in col 1 of the row containing the min value. GetMinName = Worksheets("100M").Cells(minValueCell.Row, 1)

End Function