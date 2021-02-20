Various ways of handling React's dispatched events

More experiments and ineloquent ramblings. A bit longwinded, but would be interested in thoughts, if any…

I’m relatively new to react and working with a simple counter example I wanted to look at implementing React’s useReducer.

With that said, useReducer didn’t actually turn out to be the focus of my attention, but instead looking at ways of handling the dispatched events.

The standard goto is to use switch statements like so

import React, { useReducer } from 'react' // intentionally assigning an object to initialState // for this exercise const initialState = { count: 0 } // This is what I will be looking at refactoring const counterReducer = (counter, event) => { switch (event.type) { case 'increment': return { ...counter, count: counter.count + 1 } case 'decrement': return { ...counter, count: counter.count - 1 } case 'reset': return { ...counter, count: 0 } default: return counter } } const Counter = () => { // useReducer takes our reducer function 'countReducer' and // the 'initialState' and returns [state, dispatch function] const [counter, dispatch] = useReducer(counterReducer, initialState) return ( <div className='Counter'> <p className='count'>{counter.count}</p> <section className='controls'> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'increment' })}>Increment</button> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'decrement' })}>Decrement</button> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'reset' })}>Reset</button> </section> </div> ) } export default Counter

With a simple exercise like this, switch will do the job, but I am not a fan. If the functionality grows the dispatch handler is going to grow into a unwieldly list of case statements.

Event methods, Lookup and ternary

Personally I think better to put those conditionals into an object in the form of methods

const counterEvents = (count) => ({ increment: () => count + 1, decrement: () => count - 1, reset: () => 0 })

We can then drop the switch statements and write the dispatch function like this

// dispatch handler can now be simplified, by looking up methods // on the counterEvents object const counterReducer = (counter, event) => { const eventCallback = counterEvents(counter.count)[event.type] return (typeof callback === 'function') ? { ...counter, count: eventCallback() } : counter }

Without type checking and an explicit return

I wanted to take this a step further, with something even less verbose

// note we could destructure here, but for clarity... const counterReducer = (counter, event) => ({ ...counter, count: counterEvents(counter.count)[event.type]() || counter.count })

Possible type Error

An issue though — what if the event type method doesn’t exist on the returned counterEvents object and returns undefined. counterEvents(counter.count)[event.type]() will throw a type Error. We can’t invoke undefined.

Example

const greetings = { hello: () => 'hello' } console.log(greeting.hello()) // 'hello' console.log(greeting.goodbye()) // type error thrown

Using getters instead

It came to mind to use getters in my counterEvents object instead. No need to explicitly invoke the object’s methods.

Note: Just as a side note, there are complications with getters and Object.assign whereby the getters methods are evaluated prior to copying to a target object. There is a solution to this, which can be found on mdn

Example

const greetings = { get hello () { return 'hello' } } console.log(greeting.hello) // 'hello' console.log(greeting.goodbye) // a harmless 'undefined'

So counterEvents can now be written as …

const counterEvents = (count) => ({ get increment () { return count + 1 }, get decrement () { return count - 1 }, get reset () { return 0 } })

and the dispatch handler

const counterReducer = (counter, event) => ({ ...counter, // if the event type doesn't exist we get undefined // and the existing count value will be assigned instead count: counterEvents(counter.count)[event.type] || counter.count })

Another problem and that is the or ‘||’ comparison. Zero evaluates to falsy, so my counter won’t decrement below one and reset doesn’t work. We end up with the right side value of counter.count instead

ES2020 does have a handly solution for this nullish coalescing

The nullish coalescing operator (??) is a logical operator that returns its right-hand side operand when its left-hand side operand is null or undefined

For example

null ?? false // false undefined ?? false // false 0 ?? false // 0 '' ?? false // ""

So the dispatch script can be amended to

const counterReducer = (counter, event) => ({ ...counter, count: counterEvents(counter.count)[event.type] ?? counter.count })

And put together

import React, { useReducer } from 'react' const initialState = { count: 0 } const counterEvents = (count) => ({ get increment () { return count + 1 }, get decrement () { return count - 1 }, get reset () { return 0 } }) const counterReducer = (counter, event) => ({ ...counter, count: counterEvents(counter.count)[event.type] ?? counter.count }) const Counter = () => { const [counter, dispatch] = useReducer(counterReducer, initialState) return ( <div className='Counter'> <p className='count'>{counter.count}</p> <section className='controls'> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'increment' })}>Increment</button> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'decrement' })}>Decrement</button> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'reset' })}>Reset</button> </section> </div> ) } export default Counter

Just as an other aside ES2020 does also have optional chaining. So one more option would have been to drop the getters and use counterEvents(counter.count)?.[event.type]() ?? counter.count instead.

Conclusion

Over the top for this particular task, but easier to learn new things with a basic example to work off.

I think in this instance the more verbose Event methods, lookups and ternary is my preference.