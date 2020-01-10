Variety of shell script in installing phpMyAdmin

As googling, I found the following for installation of phpMyAdmin.on LAMP.
Which one is the correct way in installing phpMyAdmin?
What is difference between (1) without -y and (2) with -y?
What does it mean by “y”?
As googling, I found the following for installation of phpMyAdmin.on LAMP.
Which one is the correct way in installing phpMyAdmin?
What is difference between (1) without -y and (2) with -y?
What does it mean by “y”?
The
-y flag is just for agreeing to everything. It just means “yes” in a way. It’s for lazy people like me when I don’t want to read through all of the agreements.
-y isn’t specific for
phpMyAdmin or a specific package. It’s a *NIX flag typically for bypassing confirmations such as “Press the enter key or type in yes if you want to continue” screens.
DigitalOcean has a Tutorial that I think I followed to install PhpMyAdmin: (other versions are available)
An earlier version had problems which showed an error after every query and required confirmation to ignore in order to proceed. The error cleared when I installed from PhpMyAdmin site.
Do you mean the following?
It would help to know the Operating System and Version of the LAMP Installation.
I use Ubuntu 19.10 and CTRL-ALT-T brings up the Gnome Terminal.
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
Pressing y starts the download, install, upgrade commands.
This took about ten minutes. (Normally there are not a lot of packages to install/upgrade and the operation takes less than a minute, unfortunately this is the Resource Candidate version.)
That’s it until another CTRL-ALT-T and CTRL-R tomorrow
What is difference between (1) without -y and (2) with -y?
Whenever you wonder what a command on Linux will do, you can consult the manual with the command
man. For
apt-get that would be:
man apt-get
This will show you an explanation of what the command is for, and list all options and what they do. In this case, for
-y it lists:
-y, --yes, --assume-yes
Automatic yes to prompts. Assume "yes" as answer to all prompts and run non-interactively. If an undesirable situation, such as changing a held package or removing an essential package, occurs then apt-get will abort.
When you don’t like reading from the command line, there is also a website that has a lot of these man pages, just typing
man apt-get in google will also take you there: https://linux.die.net/man/8/apt-get
Also, this is the sort of thing you can ask Google. Searching for “apt-get y flag” gives you this as a first result.
Without
-y, it’ll prompt you to type in “yes” or “y” every time there’s a screen that requires confirmation.
-y bypasses all of those confirmations. So there shouldn’t be any lines asking you to press enter or typing “yes” into the terminal.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.