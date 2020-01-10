Variety of shell script in installing phpMyAdmin

joon1: joon1: sudo apt-get install phpmyadmin

It would help to know the Operating System and Version of the LAMP Installation.

Example of NOT using -Y

I use Ubuntu 19.10 and CTRL-ALT-T brings up the Gnome Terminal.

Typing CTRL-R pg searches the History command Repeatedly pressing CTRL-R until the following History command is found if it has been previously entered. Pressing ENTER activates the command Saves a lot of typing

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Output:

…

// checks packages required to upgrade

// example

Get:26 http://es-mirrors.evowise.com/ubuntu eoan/multiverse DEP-11 48x48 Icons [7,666 B]

Get:27 http://es-mirrors.evowise.com/ubuntu eoan/multiverse DEP-11 64x64 Icons [217 kB]

…

The following packages will be upgraded:

…

// package names shown here

…

76 to upgrade, 9 to newly install, 0 to remove and 0 not to upgrade.

Need to get 185 MB of archives.

After this operation, 359 MB of additional disk space will be used.

Do you want to continue? [Y/n]

Pressing y starts the download, install, upgrade commands.

This took about ten minutes. (Normally there are not a lot of packages to install/upgrade and the operation takes less than a minute, unfortunately this is the Resource Candidate version.)

That’s it until another CTRL-ALT-T and CTRL-R tomorrow