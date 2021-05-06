Variables and a conflict using two ID's inside Javascript

I did not post an error as it was a conflict inside Geo autocomplete script.

If I put doubled script, we should change

var searchInput = ‘ID1’; and also put var searchInput = ‘ID1’;. But Google Console error showed an error and I removed one script and it worked without an issue.

So, I try to manage ID’s. Inside HTML there are two ID’s and it is allowed.

var searchInput = ‘ID1’;

var searchInput = ‘ID2’;

A problem arise as you quoted:with different variable names.

var searchInput = ‘ID1’;

var searchInput = ‘ID2’;

They are different ID’s, but what else should be modified to make it twice? Is it an issue with the same name like searchInput

getElementById(searchInput