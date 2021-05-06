Variables and a conflict using two ID's inside Javascript

I did not post an error as it was a conflict inside Geo autocomplete script.
If I put doubled script, we should change
var searchInput = ‘ID1’; and also put var searchInput = ‘ID1’;. But Google Console error showed an error and I removed one script and it worked without an issue.
So, I try to manage ID’s. Inside HTML there are two ID’s and it is allowed.
var searchInput = ‘ID1’;
var searchInput = ‘ID2’;
A problem arise as you quoted:with different variable names.
var searchInput = ‘ID1’;
var searchInput = ‘ID2’;
They are different ID’s, but what else should be modified to make it twice? Is it an issue with the same name like searchInput
getElementById(searchInput
var searchInput = 'ID1';
$(document).ready(function ()
{
var autocomplete;
autocomplete = new google.maps.places.Autocomplete((document.getElementById(searchInput)),
{
types:['geocode'],
}
);
google.maps.event.addListener(autocomplete, 'place_changed', function ()
{
var near_place = autocomplete.getPlace();
document.getElementById('latvalue').value = near_place.geometry.location.lat();
document.getElementById('lngvalue').value = near_place.geometry.location.lng();
document.getElementById('latshow1').innerHTML = near_place.geometry.location.lat();
document.getElementById('lngshow1').innerHTML = near_place.geometry.location.lng();
}
);
}
);