$var= isset($var) and if ( isset($var) ) are same?

$var = isset($var) ? $var="no var";

I saw the code above some days ago in this forum.
I think it is very similar to the code below.

Can I say the code above and the code below work same?

if ( isset($var) ) {
} else {
$var="no var";
}
Did you try running the script?

Whereabouts did you see the script?

I tried running the script for you and…

The first line of the script produces errors:

Parse error : syntax error, unexpected ‘;’ in /var/www/aatests/joon/joon-003.php on line 6

…so it is pointless trying to compare with the other script;

Your first example is incomplete. It is missing the false portion. If it was correct, they are both the same. In Php 7 there is an even cleaner way to do it using the Null Coalescing Operator.

https://www.php.net/manual/en/migration70.new-features.php

No, because the code above in your post won’t work at all. The ternary operator (the condition ? true-value : false-value construction) wouldn’t allow a variable name where you put one. All you need is the true value after the question-mark, and the false value after the colon.

Barring OP’s incomplete Ternary, If I understand what you are saying, that is not true.


$var = 'nothing';
echo $var = isset($var) ?  $var = 'Sumthing' : $var="no var";
Ah, OK. I’ve never seen it used that way before.

It’s funky and I do not know of a use case. Just pointing out it is possible.

I am so sorry.

The above is wrong.

The below is correct.

$var = isset($var) ? $var : "no var";

The code below is same in result with the code above.
We call the code below as “if-else conditional”.
How would you call the code above? Variable conditional or something?

if ( isset($var) ) { } else { $var="no var"; }

Best explanation is from the Free PHP Online Manual - that has all alternatives in the right-hand menu:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/control-structures.intro.php

or the simple version:

https://www.w3schools.com/php/php_if_else.asp

It is called a Ternary Operator
https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.operators.comparison.php

