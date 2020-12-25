Var_Dump not generating any Output

PHP
#2

If you do a var_dump() on $_FILES do you get anything output?

#3

Why is the form enctype set to an empty string?

#4

and why does it not have an action?

#5

By Mistake.

#6

According to MDN an action is not essential:

When specified with no attributes, as below, the <form> data is sent to the same page that the form is present on:

<form>
#7

Problem was a non problem or a Pseduo problem sorry for that. some padding issue was there so output was invisible.
Did this →
image

Var_dump is visible now.

#8

@John_Betong has replied to this.

#9

Hi There, did you wanted to say that function is not applicable there?

#10

When you submit to the same page action is not required.

#11

I have one more question, which is slightly different from the title.

I have this arrangement →

image
image1118×465 53.7 KB

But when I am trying to include upload.php it generates a warning.
Warning : require(…app/init.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home1/…/amazons3/public/upload.php on line 6

This is line 6 →

<?php require '../app/init.php'; ?>

I still feel I am not making any mistake, but still, the error is there.

#12

Woulda thought you of all people benanamen would be arguing that you should still put it there even if it’s not required.

Odd, missing a require should be an E_FATAL, not an E_WARN… (technically it should be E_COMPILE_ERROR which should be raised at E_FATAL level)

Regardless. “..” means “Go up one level”. Start at upload.php, and follow the path you have given. Do you get to init.php? (Hint: No) What does the path need to be to get to the directory you’re trying to reach, given your starting point?

EDIT: okay Marc, you’ve really gotta stop posting at 4 in the morning before you learn to read.
If the file is being included by another file, the relative paths become relative to the file that’s including upload.php.

#13

So could this be the reason →

image
image845×573 35.8 KB

If yes, what will the remedial solution?

#14

What is the file name that is put into the browser to load the page?

#15

This one →

#16

if you’re directly calling example.com/upload.php, and the file exists where your screenshot shows on the server, then the line as written should work.

#17

Are you sure you’ve uploaded init.php ? Either it doesnt exist, or your webserver only serves files from the /public folder, because going to http://app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/app/init.php gives me a 404.

#18

image

#19

vendor folder was not uploaded that may be causing issue. I am uploading it now.

#20

Aside: I see why it generated an E_WARN though, it failed to find where indicated, but was still digging through its possible Path folders. It E_FATAL’d once it ran out of possible locations to look in.

#21

I always use echo getcwd() to find the search source path then manually try the relative path. Or if file_exists(…)