Var_Dump not generating any Output

If you do a var_dump() on $_FILES do you get anything output?
Why is the form enctype set to an empty string?
and why does it not have an action?
By Mistake.
According to MDN an action is not essential:
When specified with no attributes, as below, the
<form>data is sent to the same page that the form is present on:
<form>
Problem was a non problem or a Pseduo problem sorry for that. some padding issue was there so output was invisible.
Did this →
Var_dump is visible now.
@John_Betong has replied to this.
Hi There, did you wanted to say that function is not applicable there?
When you submit to the same page action is not required.
I have one more question, which is slightly different from the title.
I have this arrangement →
But when I am trying to include upload.php it generates a warning.
Warning : require(…app/init.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home1/…/amazons3/public/upload.php on line 6
This is line 6 →
<?php require '../app/init.php'; ?>
I still feel I am not making any mistake, but still, the error is there.
Woulda thought you of all people benanamen would be arguing that you should still put it there even if it’s not required.
Odd, missing a
require should be an E_FATAL, not an E_WARN… (technically it should be E_COMPILE_ERROR which should be raised at E_FATAL level)
Regardless. “
..” means “Go up one level”. Start at upload.php, and follow the path you have given. Do you get to init.php? (Hint: No) What does the path need to be to get to the directory you’re trying to reach, given your starting point?
EDIT: okay Marc, you’ve really gotta stop posting at 4 in the morning before you learn to read.
If the file is being included by another file, the relative paths become relative to the file that’s including upload.php.
What is the file name that is put into the browser to load the page?
if you’re directly calling
example.com/upload.php, and the file exists where your screenshot shows on the server, then the line as written should work.
Are you sure you’ve uploaded init.php ? Either it doesnt exist, or your webserver only serves files from the /public folder, because going to
http://app.trafficopedia.com/amazons3/app/init.php gives me a 404.
vendor folder was not uploaded that may be causing issue. I am uploading it now.
Aside: I see why it generated an E_WARN though, it failed to find where indicated, but was still digging through its possible Path folders. It E_FATAL’d once it ran out of possible locations to look in.
I always use echo getcwd() to find the search source path then manually try the relative path. Or if file_exists(…)