Vanilla JS Typewriter

Continuing the discussion from Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS:
The previous discussion was mainly between @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins I was mostly a spectator then, but things have changed now and JS started making sense. I am redoing what was done in that discussion in small bites.
This was the final version of the codepen by PaulOB →
Some of his additional tries were →
I am doing it in small steps and this is my version of slightly altered code, I am first trying on one president.
const typeText = [
"Abraham Lincoln",
"George Washington",
"Ronald Reagan",
"John F Kennedy"
];
const myElement = document.getElementById("type");
var timeLoop;
var pos = 0;
var counter = 0;
var increment = 1;
function vanillaTypWriter() {
var onePresidentSplit = typeText[counter].split("");
onePresidentSplit.forEach((element) => {
myElement.innerHTML = onePresidentSplit.slice(0, pos).join("");
pos += increment;
});
timeLoop = setTimeout(myElement.innerHTML, 100);
}
vanillaTypWriter();
I tried to do this based on the information given here where code can also be timed: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/setTimeout
I am faltering at some point may be at syntax or incorrectly applying time delays as animation.