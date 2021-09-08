Vanilla JS Typewriter

Continuing the discussion from Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS:

The previous discussion was mainly between @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins I was mostly a spectator then, but things have changed now and JS started making sense. I am redoing what was done in that discussion in small bites.

This was the final version of the codepen by PaulOB →



Some of his additional tries were →









I am doing it in small steps and this is my version of slightly altered code, I am first trying on one president.

const typeText = [ "Abraham Lincoln", "George Washington", "Ronald Reagan", "John F Kennedy" ]; const myElement = document.getElementById("type"); var timeLoop; var pos = 0; var counter = 0; var increment = 1; function vanillaTypWriter() { var onePresidentSplit = typeText[counter].split(""); onePresidentSplit.forEach((element) => { myElement.innerHTML = onePresidentSplit.slice(0, pos).join(""); pos += increment; }); timeLoop = setTimeout(myElement.innerHTML, 100); } vanillaTypWriter();

I tried to do this based on the information given here where code can also be timed: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/setTimeout



I am faltering at some point may be at syntax or incorrectly applying time delays as animation.