Vanilla JS Typewriter

Right, so lets do some debugging. The old school way. Get out a bit of paper and a pencil. Metaphorically, for the moment, but as you code, it can be helpful.

Let’s assume, for the moment, that typeText[counter] is “Abe L” (Yes, i’m shorthanding it.)

What does your code do?

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: var onePresidentSplit = typeText[counter].split("");

Take “Abe L”, and split it into its individual characters. (Note: This step is technically unnecessary, but we’ll roll with it).

We write down “onePresidentSplit”, and its value: ["A","b","e"," ","L"] on our piece of paper.

Okay. Next line.

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: onePresidentSplit.forEach((element) => {

For each of the characters in our array:

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: myElement.innerHTML = myElement.innerHTML + onePresidentSplit[pos];

We now have to include a couple of other definitions:

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: const myElement = document.getElementById("type"); var pos = 0;

Otherwise this line doesnt work. So we write down myElement , and <Element with ID 'type'> on our piece of paper, and we write down pos , and 0 , on our piece of paper. Now we can go back to the previous line.

we set the innerHTML of the myElement to the current contents of that innerHTML plus onePresidentSplit[pos] , which we can identify from our piece of paper that is “A” (because the 0th element of the array is “A”).

Next line.

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: pos += increment;

Again, we need the value of increment. In this case it’s 1. So we write down increment and 1 , and we scratch out the 0 next to pos , and replace it with 1 .

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: });

We’re ending the forEach. So now we repeat this for all elements of the array. At the end of this loop, “Abe L” will be on the end of the myElement innerHTML, pos will be 5 .

There has been no delay inserted into this code, so all of this happened at near-instantaneous speed, and the loop really has had no purpose.

There are now two major concerns presenting themselves to me.

ForEach plus Increment.

The example above worked great when increment was 1.

What happens when it’s 2?

Again, lets assume our word is “Abe L”, that our innerHTML starts off empty, and review the code:

onePresidentSplit.forEach((element) => { myElement.innerHTML = myElement.innerHTML + onePresidentSplit[pos]; pos += increment; });

forEach starts. element is "A", pos is 0. onePresidentSplit[pos] is "A", so it's added to the innerHTML. innerHTML is now "A". we add 2 to pos. pos is now 2. Loop ends. Back to the beginning. forEach starts. element is "b", pos is 2. onePresidentSplit[pos] is "e", so it's added to the innerHTML. innerHTML is now "Ae" we add 2 to pos. pos is now 4. Loop ends. Back to the beginning. forEach starts. element is "e", pos is 4. onePresidentSplit[pos] is "L", so it's added to the innerHTML. innerHTML is now "AeL" we add 2 to pos. pos is now 6. Loop ends. Back to the beginning. forEach starts. element is " ", pos is 6. onePresidentSplit[pos] is an invalid array index. the array only has 5 elements.

Woops.

No Delay

Because the function operates all at once, there’s no delay between letters being added, so from the viewer’s perspective, it instantly appears at full length. This is a problem with the structure’s flow.

You’ve got the inkling that you need to use setTimeout, which is a valid statement, but how?

Rather than looping through the entire array in one go, instead have your ‘code’ (or function, more properly) add exactly 1 character to the string. If there are more characters to be added, set a Timeout to call the function again. Otherwise, you’re done.