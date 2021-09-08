Vanilla JS Typewriter

JavaScript
#1

Continuing the discussion from Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS:

The previous discussion was mainly between @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins I was mostly a spectator then, but things have changed now and JS started making sense. I am redoing what was done in that discussion in small bites.

This was the final version of the codepen by PaulOB →

Some of his additional tries were →




I am doing it in small steps and this is my version of slightly altered code, I am first trying on one president.

const typeText = [
  "Abraham Lincoln",
  "George Washington",
  "Ronald Reagan",
  "John F Kennedy"
];
const myElement = document.getElementById("type");
var timeLoop;
var pos = 0;
var counter = 0;
var increment = 1;

function vanillaTypWriter() {
	var onePresidentSplit = typeText[counter].split("");
	onePresidentSplit.forEach((element) => { 
		myElement.innerHTML = onePresidentSplit.slice(0, pos).join("");
		pos += increment;	
	});	
	timeLoop = setTimeout(myElement.innerHTML, 100);
}

vanillaTypWriter();

I tried to do this based on the information given here where code can also be timed: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/setTimeout
Vanilla_JS

I am faltering at some point may be at syntax or incorrectly applying time delays as animation.