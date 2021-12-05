Vanilla JS getting all links under span using XPath and foreach loop

Hey all I can not seem to get this below code to work:

var links = doc.DocumentNode.SelectSingleNode("/html/body/div[1]/div/div[4]/div/div/div[2]/div[2]/span[1]"); foreach (HtmlNode item in table.SelectNodes("//span[1]/descendant::a[starts-with(@href,'/photo')]")) { console.log("test"); }

It keeps telling me:

Uncaught SyntaxError: missing ) after argument list

It looks like all my “)” are present and in the correct spots?

the HTML that I am getting the links from looks like this:

<span> <a href="/photo356.png" class="_4dvp" id="_D9"> <div class="_403j"> <i class="im_2sxw" style="width:100px;height:100px;" aria-label="pic" role="img"></i> <div class="_5fef"> <div class="_5feg" role="link" aria-label="25"> <i class="imgMGdk7"></i>25 </div> <div class="fezg" role="link" aria-label="15"> <i class="_imgsp_l0"></i>15 </div> </div> </div> </a> <a href="/photo17814561.png" class="_39pvp" id="u3_sz"> <div class="_403j"> <i class="imgxw" style="width:100px;height:100px;" aria-label="pic61" role="img"></i> <div class="_5f"> <div class="fzeg" role="link" aria-label="23"> <i class="_img2e1b6"></i>23 </div> ...etc....

the XPath starts at the . The XPath is this:

/html/body/div[1]/div/div[4]/div/div/div[2]/div[2]/span[1]

But like I said above I just get that JS error. I’m not even sure my XPATH logic is even correct since I’m not able to pass this error and continue on…

Help would be great!