Values in JS array with line breaks from database

I have an array in js that is generated by values from database. My problem is that some values in database have line breaks, so my array in console look like this:

let arr=[{ "Lorem ipsum dolor amet" },{... ];

(And it isn’t working because it isn’t at the same line)

At the same time in source:

let arr=[{ "Lorem

ipsum dolor

amet" },{... ];

How can I display it in html keeping the line breaks?

I mean I want display in html with line breaks:

Lorem

ipsum dolor

ame