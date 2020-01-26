Values in JS array with line breaks from database

Right, let’s throw away the idea of the array for the moment, because you’ll have this problem with a single entry, let alone an array.
You have a string. That string contains line breaks. You’re trying to put the string into an object.
Let’s assume for the moment that you are sanely creating an object.
{ "title":"Gone with the
Wind"}
obviously doesnt work.
Options.
1: replace the line breaks with a non-breaking character.
2: replace the line breaks with an HTML line break.
3: replace the line breaks with an escaped break.
PHP:
$string = "My string
has line breaks
PHP Doesnt Care.";
//1
echo "{\"title\":\"".str_replace("\n","_",$string)."\"}";
// Returns: {"title": "My string_has line breaks_PHP Doesnt Care."}
//2
echo "{\"title\":\"".str_replace("\n","<br>",$string)."\"}";
// Returns: {"title": "My string<br>has line breaks<br>PHP Doesnt Care."}
//3
echo "{\"title\":\"".str_replace("\n","\\n",$string)."\"}";
// Returns: {"title": "My string\nhas line breaks\nPHP Doesnt Care."}
As m3g4 mentions however, json_encoding the data array will be the quicker, easier method. (I believe json_encode goes with option 3 in this case?)