Value change on drop down or check box Part 2

Continuing the discussion from Value change on drop down or checkbox Part 2:
Hi there,
I’m opening this thread after a long time. We had an intense discussion over other intricacies.
For now, it seems that I am stuck at achieving something which was working fine before.
The pricetag –
This one should also update when the checkboxes ticked.
But that is not happening. All the script is dependent on the classes. So the HTML under discussion – if we put the class
totalprice
Then the HTML starts to get updated →
<h2 class="price license_price themecolor">€59</h2>
If we change to →
<h2 class="totalprice themecolor">€59</h2>
But then button’s add to Cart Button on the selection of checkboxes or drop-down fails to get updated.
My issue is: Previously everything was working fine:
Both add to cart button and the HTML above were updating simultaneously. what mistake or accidental change I have done because of which I am seeing a failure of anticipated results.