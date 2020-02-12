Validating email address field

#1

Hi there,

I have a form that validates some fields, but I can’t work out how to validate an email field. At the moment, the email field is required, but doesn’t validate if it’s an actual email address.

This is the code I have:

<script>
	$(document).ready(function (e){
		$("#frmContact").on('submit',(function(e){
			e.preventDefault();
			$("#mail-status").hide();
			$('#send-message').hide();
			$('#loader-icon').show();
			$.ajax({
				url: "contact.php",
				type: "POST",
				dataType:'json',
				data: {
				"name":$('input[name="name"]').val(),
				"email":$('input[name="email"]').val(),
				"phone":$('input[name="phone"]').val(),
				"content":$('textarea[name="content"]').val(),
				"g-recaptcha-response":$('textarea[id="g-recaptcha-response"]').val()},				
				success: function(response){
				$("#mail-status").show();
				$('#loader-icon').hide();
				if(response.type == "error") {
					$('#send-message').show();
					$("#mail-status").attr("class","error");				
				} else if(response.type == "message"){
					$('#send-message').hide();
					$("#mail-status").attr("class","success");							
				}
				$("#mail-status").html(response.text);	
				},
				error: function(){} 
			});
		}));
	});
	</script>

Can anyone suggest a way of making sure the email address entered is an actual email?

Thanks

#2

You could have a look at this page on form validation. The start point is ensuring you have your email input box set to the correct type in your HTML.

#3

You could either put it as an attribute in the HTML input tag such as type="email" or you could take the id tag of the field and validate it with JS. Something like:

if ($("#frmContact").length > 0) {
    $("#frmContact").validate({            
      rules: {
                name: {
                    required: true,
                    maxlength: 50
                },
            
                contact_no: {
                        required: true,
                        digits:true,
                        minlength: 10,
                        maxlength:12,
                    },
                    email: {
                            required: true,
                            maxlength: 50,
                            email: true,
                        }, 
             },
                messages: {
                    
                name: {
                    required: "Please enter your full name",
                    maxlength: "Your name cannot be more than 50 characters long."
                },
                contact_no: {
                    required: "Please enter contact number",
                    minlength: "The contact number should be 10 digits",
                    digits: "Please enter only numbers",
                    maxlength: "The contact number should be 12 digits",
                },
                email: {
                    required: "Please enter valid email",
                    email: "Please enter valid email",
                    maxlength: "The email name should less than or equal to 50 characters",
                    },
                    
                },
                submitHandler: function(form) {
                    $.ajax......