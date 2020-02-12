Validating email address field

Hi there,

I have a form that validates some fields, but I can’t work out how to validate an email field. At the moment, the email field is required, but doesn’t validate if it’s an actual email address.

This is the code I have:

<script> $(document).ready(function (e){ $("#frmContact").on('submit',(function(e){ e.preventDefault(); $("#mail-status").hide(); $('#send-message').hide(); $('#loader-icon').show(); $.ajax({ url: "contact.php", type: "POST", dataType:'json', data: { "name":$('input[name="name"]').val(), "email":$('input[name="email"]').val(), "phone":$('input[name="phone"]').val(), "content":$('textarea[name="content"]').val(), "g-recaptcha-response":$('textarea[id="g-recaptcha-response"]').val()}, success: function(response){ $("#mail-status").show(); $('#loader-icon').hide(); if(response.type == "error") { $('#send-message').show(); $("#mail-status").attr("class","error"); } else if(response.type == "message"){ $('#send-message').hide(); $("#mail-status").attr("class","success"); } $("#mail-status").html(response.text); }, error: function(){} }); })); }); </script>

Can anyone suggest a way of making sure the email address entered is an actual email?

Thanks