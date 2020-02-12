Validating email address field

Hi there,

I have a form that validates some fields, but I can’t work out how to validate an email field. At the moment, the email field is required, but doesn’t validate if it’s an actual email address.

This is the code I have:

<script>
	$(document).ready(function (e){
		$("#frmContact").on('submit',(function(e){
			e.preventDefault();
			$("#mail-status").hide();
			$('#send-message').hide();
			$('#loader-icon').show();
			$.ajax({
				url: "contact.php",
				type: "POST",
				dataType:'json',
				data: {
				"name":$('input[name="name"]').val(),
				"email":$('input[name="email"]').val(),
				"phone":$('input[name="phone"]').val(),
				"content":$('textarea[name="content"]').val(),
				"g-recaptcha-response":$('textarea[id="g-recaptcha-response"]').val()},				
				success: function(response){
				$("#mail-status").show();
				$('#loader-icon').hide();
				if(response.type == "error") {
					$('#send-message').show();
					$("#mail-status").attr("class","error");				
				} else if(response.type == "message"){
					$('#send-message').hide();
					$("#mail-status").attr("class","success");							
				}
				$("#mail-status").html(response.text);	
				},
				error: function(){} 
			});
		}));
	});
	</script>

Can anyone suggest a way of making sure the email address entered is an actual email?

Thanks

You could have a look at this page on form validation. The start point is ensuring you have your email input box set to the correct type in you HTML.