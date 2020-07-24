Validate "data-value" in a html "datalist"

I am trying to use “datalist” in html instead of “select”. Most because of the ability to search the list.
The problem is that you can enter a non existing value and I search for a way to validate that the data-value not is empty. Like you type in random text not matching existing data.
My current solution allow non existing values.
Something like this:
<input list="jobs" placeholder="Select Job" required=data-value<>"">
This does not work:
<input list="codes" placeholder="Select Code" required="data-value">
<datalist id="codes">
<option data-value="PM">Project Management</option>
<option data-value="COPY">Copy</option>
</datalist>
Fiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/brsf14yu/
Is this possible to validate the “data-value” in a simple way?