Vagrant invalid range of IP

root pop-os /etc mkdir vbox
root pop-os /etc cd vbox/
root pop-os /etc/vbox nano networks.conf
* 10.0.0.0/8 192.168.0.0/16
* 2001::/64
I used this solution to solve the problem with Vagrant and then I run it again:
root pop-os ../metasploitable3-workspace curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rapid7/metasploitable3/master/Vagrantfile && vagrant up
The error:
The IP address configured for the host-only network is not within the
allowed ranges. Please update the address used to be within the allowed
ranges and run the command again.
Address: 172.28.128.3
Ranges: 10.0.0.0/8, 192.168.0.0/16, 2001::/64
Valid ranges can be modified in the /etc/vbox/networks.conf file. For
more information including valid format see:
https://www.virtualbox.org/manual/ch06.html#network_hostonly
I also tried the following as I saw somewhere but the same error.
* 172.28.128.0/24
or
* 0.0.0.0/0 ::/0
I am following the repo:https://github.com/rapid7/metasploitable3
to install metasploitable 3 for learning purposes. (why is this difficult I mean).
Packer - Vagrant - VirtualBox are installed.