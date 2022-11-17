Vagrant invalid range of IP

root  pop-os  /etc  mkdir vbox root  pop-os  /etc  cd vbox/ root  pop-os  /etc/vbox  nano networks.conf * 10.0.0.0/8 192.168.0.0/16 * 2001::/64

I used this solution to solve the problem with Vagrant and then I run it again:

root  pop-os  ../metasploitable3-workspace  curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rapid7/metasploitable3/master/Vagrantfile && vagrant up

The error:

The IP address configured for the host-only network is not within the allowed ranges. Please update the address used to be within the allowed ranges and run the command again. Address: 172.28.128.3 Ranges: 10.0.0.0/8, 192.168.0.0/16, 2001::/64 Valid ranges can be modified in the /etc/vbox/networks.conf file. For more information including valid format see: https://www.virtualbox.org/manual/ch06.html#network_hostonly

I also tried the following as I saw somewhere but the same error.

* 172.28.128.0/24

or

* 0.0.0.0/0 ::/0

I am following the repo:https://github.com/rapid7/metasploitable3

to install metasploitable 3 for learning purposes. (why is this difficult I mean).

Packer - Vagrant - VirtualBox are installed.