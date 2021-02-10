After using MySQL server version 5.1.41. for several years,
I have installed XAMPP some days ago.
MySQL version of the XAMPP is like the following.
When I make a new database, I used to choose utf8_general_ci at phpMyAdmin page.
Now in the XAMP, it has two choices, i.e. utf16_general_ci and utf32_general_ci.
I know ci means case insensitive.
But I don’t know the difference between utf16 and utf32…
Which one is proper for making a new database in the XAMPP?
(my computer which is installed XAMPP is windows 10, 64bit)