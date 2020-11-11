After using MySQL server version 5.1.41. for several years,

I have installed XAMPP some days ago.

MySQL version of the XAMPP is like the following.

#mysql -V

mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.4.14-MariaDB, for Win64

When I make a new database, I used to choose utf8_general_ci at phpMyAdmin page.

Now in the XAMP, it has two choices, i.e. utf16_general_ci and utf32_general_ci.

I know ci means case insensitive.

But I don’t know the difference between utf16 and utf32…

Which one is proper for making a new database in the XAMPP?

(my computer which is installed XAMPP is windows 10, 64bit)