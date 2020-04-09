Using WooCommerce as B2B Platform

As we all know about the popularity and flexibility of WooCommerce as the eCommerce platform but, what are the practicality of using it as a B2B eCommerce platform? Sounds viable solution?

People Opt WooCommerce for the following reasons!

Easy to customize, you can change as much as you want.

Development and maintenance costs are comparatively lower than Magento & Shopify.

Thousands of plugins and themes are available.

Community support is greater, so you won’t get stuck at any time.

100+ integrations with other systems are available.

More SEO friendly.

But all these conditions are still true when we use WooCommerce specifically for the B2B Wholesale store?

In my opinion Yes! because it would be the same platform with the same functionality but for B2B we would require enhanced capabilities to handle B2B processes smoothly.

Which raises another question?

How to add such functionalities? Do we need to do custom development work or would it be still cost-effective?

Luckily there are already B2B specific plugins are available on the WooCommerce store. So, by using them you can enable B2B functionalities in your eCommerce store.

For managing Wholesale Pricings you can use

WooCommerce Wholesale For WooCommerce - WooCommerce Helps to Introduce wholesale pricing in any WooCommerce based Store and wholesaler registration form. Price: USD 49

it can help you with the

Creating and managing wholesale user roles

Defining different prices for wholesale customers.

Control product visibility and pricing for non-members.

For RFQ management you can use

WooCommerce B2B eCommerce for WooCommerce - WooCommerce It's a one stop solution that provides all the major B2B features for your e-commerce store. Price: USD 49

it can help you with the

Creating Custom RFQ page

Quote status & messages

“Have terms” Payment options

Now, what do you think of WooCommerce scalability for B2B Stores and would you use it for building B2B store?