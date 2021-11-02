Using Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 and Windows Terminal PHP help

Hi there,

I’m setting up WSL2 to allow me to get PHPSchool.io up and running.

So far I have followed all the steps seen below and got it all working…

SitePoint WSL2

Install WSL on Windows 10 | Microsoft Docs

I am stuck on two bits currently. The first is from the Microsoft site where it says:

We recommend against working across operating systems with your files, unless you have a specific reason for doing so. For the fastest performance speed, store your files in the WSL file system if you are working in a Linux command line (Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, etc). If you’re working in a Windows command line (PowerShell, Command Prompt), store your files in the Windows file system. For example, when storing your WSL project files: Use the Linux file system root directory: \\wsl$\Ubuntu-18.04\home\<user name>\Project

Not the Windows file system root directory: C:\Users\<user name>\Project

I’m unsure how I would change this as currently everything is being saved in the Windows file system root.

And secondly I have PHP8 with laragon installed already. How can I show WSL2 where the PHP is saved or do I need to redownload it for Linux?

Thanks in advance and sorry if this is the wring location.