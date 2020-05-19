Using URL input in Custom Meta Boxes

@narayanprusty wrote an interesting article on custom meta boxes, which I can’t now reply to as it’s too old. I’m having difficulty adding a URL input type to my custom meta box, It won’t save the information I put in. I was wondering if either he or someone else could walk me through the things I need to be aware of when using this input type in a custom meta box.

Thanks in advance!

Adding Custom Meta Boxes to the WordPress Admin Interface

Link added for reference - TechnoBear.